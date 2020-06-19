210 West 43RD Street

Amenities

For Lease Updated Rental property in popular Butler Tarkington! This roomy four bedroom, 2 bath, and full basement home is full of light! Beautiful floors, arched doorways and charming built ins give this home lots of character. The spacious living room opens to a separate Dining Room offering great entertaining space. The Updated Kitchen has butcher block counters, Generous Cabinet Space, and a pantry. The Large front porch and Fully Fenced Backyard with patio provide extra outdoor living space! Just a few short blocks from Butler University, Clowes Hall and Hinkle Field house, this home won't be available long!