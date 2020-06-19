All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:18 PM

210 West 43RD Street

210 West 43rd Street · (317) 863-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 West 43rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2288 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
For Lease Updated Rental property in popular Butler Tarkington! This roomy four bedroom, 2 bath, and full basement home is full of light! Beautiful floors, arched doorways and charming built ins give this home lots of character. The spacious living room opens to a separate Dining Room offering great entertaining space. The Updated Kitchen has butcher block counters, Generous Cabinet Space, and a pantry. The Large front porch and Fully Fenced Backyard with patio provide extra outdoor living space! Just a few short blocks from Butler University, Clowes Hall and Hinkle Field house, this home won't be available long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 West 43RD Street have any available units?
210 West 43RD Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 210 West 43RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 West 43RD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 West 43RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 West 43RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 210 West 43RD Street offer parking?
No, 210 West 43RD Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 West 43RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 West 43RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 West 43RD Street have a pool?
No, 210 West 43RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 West 43RD Street have accessible units?
No, 210 West 43RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 West 43RD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 West 43RD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 West 43RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 West 43RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
