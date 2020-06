Amenities

This renovated duplex is waiting for its new tenants. With 2 bedrooms and 1 bath you will love the upgrades and modern feel of this home. There is a lot of space and you will appreciate the location and all it offers. Make sure this is at the top of the list for homes to see today and call now. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.