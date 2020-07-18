All apartments in Indianapolis
2013 Bellefontaine Street

2013 Bellefontaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Bellefontaine Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Beautiful and Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome AVAILABLE For August move in! Located close to downtown, Mass Ave, Monon Trail, Broad Ripple, Fountain Square. Just a short walk to West Fork Whiskey and Cannonball Brewing - less than one mile to Tinker Street, Provider, Festiva - you will never run out of things to do!!! This is a MUST SEE! Option to have the unit partially furnished.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent.

No smoking inside the property. MUST SCHEDULE SHOWINGS IN ADVANCE. pre-qualify to schedule your showings today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Bellefontaine Street have any available units?
2013 Bellefontaine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2013 Bellefontaine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Bellefontaine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Bellefontaine Street pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Bellefontaine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2013 Bellefontaine Street offer parking?
No, 2013 Bellefontaine Street does not offer parking.
Does 2013 Bellefontaine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Bellefontaine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Bellefontaine Street have a pool?
No, 2013 Bellefontaine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Bellefontaine Street have accessible units?
No, 2013 Bellefontaine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Bellefontaine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 Bellefontaine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 Bellefontaine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 Bellefontaine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
