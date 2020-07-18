2013 Bellefontaine Street

Amenities

Beautiful and Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome AVAILABLE For August move in! Located close to downtown, Mass Ave, Monon Trail, Broad Ripple, Fountain Square. Just a short walk to West Fork Whiskey and Cannonball Brewing - less than one mile to Tinker Street, Provider, Festiva - you will never run out of things to do!!! This is a MUST SEE! Option to have the unit partially furnished.



Tenant pays all utilities.



Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent.



No smoking inside the property. MUST SCHEDULE SHOWINGS IN ADVANCE. pre-qualify to schedule your showings today!