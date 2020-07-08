2006 Southeastern Ave

Amenities
Amazing ! bedroom Duplex located in between Fountain Square, Downtown, and Woodruff Place! Kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom on each side. Laundry area in both units. Both sides have an accessible unfinished basement space, and assigned parking in the rear.
Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo.
Utility:
Flat fee- Water+Sewer : $25
On Tenant - Electric/Gas
Pre-Qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent.
To Schedule a showing just click below!