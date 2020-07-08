All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2006 Southeastern Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2006 Southeastern Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

2006 Southeastern Ave

2006 Southeastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2006 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing ! bedroom Duplex located in between Fountain Square, Downtown, and Woodruff Place! Kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom on each side. Laundry area in both units. Both sides have an accessible unfinished basement space, and assigned parking in the rear.
Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo.

Utility:
Flat fee- Water+Sewer : $25
On Tenant - Electric/Gas

Pre-Qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent.

To Schedule a showing just click below!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Southeastern Ave have any available units?
2006 Southeastern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2006 Southeastern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Southeastern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Southeastern Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2006 Southeastern Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2006 Southeastern Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2006 Southeastern Ave offers parking.
Does 2006 Southeastern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Southeastern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Southeastern Ave have a pool?
No, 2006 Southeastern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Southeastern Ave have accessible units?
No, 2006 Southeastern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Southeastern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 Southeastern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2006 Southeastern Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2006 Southeastern Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College