Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:44 PM

1950 North Talbott Street

1950 North Talbott Street · (317) 846-7751
Location

1950 North Talbott Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Absolutely the best deal in downtown Indy! Premier location, 2 underground parking spaces and updated interior. Two ensuite bedrooms upstairs, each with private bath AND walk in closet! Handy upstairs laundry room! Newer flooring throughout the entire condo! Updated kitchen is open to the large light and bright Great Room. Entrance to unit is off of well maintained, light and bright interior hallway. And BEST OF ALL, the monthly lease includes a once a month cleaning service provided by Domestic Divas! Come and see; you will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 North Talbott Street have any available units?
1950 North Talbott Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 North Talbott Street have?
Some of 1950 North Talbott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 North Talbott Street currently offering any rent specials?
1950 North Talbott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 North Talbott Street pet-friendly?
No, 1950 North Talbott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1950 North Talbott Street offer parking?
Yes, 1950 North Talbott Street does offer parking.
Does 1950 North Talbott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1950 North Talbott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 North Talbott Street have a pool?
No, 1950 North Talbott Street does not have a pool.
Does 1950 North Talbott Street have accessible units?
No, 1950 North Talbott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 North Talbott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 North Talbott Street has units with dishwashers.
