1950 North Talbott Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Absolutely the best deal in downtown Indy! Premier location, 2 underground parking spaces and updated interior. Two ensuite bedrooms upstairs, each with private bath AND walk in closet! Handy upstairs laundry room! Newer flooring throughout the entire condo! Updated kitchen is open to the large light and bright Great Room. Entrance to unit is off of well maintained, light and bright interior hallway. And BEST OF ALL, the monthly lease includes a once a month cleaning service provided by Domestic Divas! Come and see; you will not be disappointed.