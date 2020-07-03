All apartments in Indianapolis
1944 Houston Street

1944 Houston St · No Longer Available
Location

1944 Houston St, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely updated duplex right by BROOKSIDE PARK. Close to the highway, Mass Ave, Downtown. Walking distance to The Oaks Academy Brookside. Spacious studio unit with 1 bath. Lots of storage. Backyard with Off Street Parking. Washer/ dryer, stove, refrigerator to be installed. Perfect size unit for someone looking to be close to all of the amenities of downtown!

Utilities: tenant pays gas/electric. $30/ mo water/ sewer charge.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Houston Street have any available units?
1944 Houston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 Houston Street have?
Some of 1944 Houston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Houston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Houston Street pet-friendly?
No, 1944 Houston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1944 Houston Street offer parking?
Yes, 1944 Houston Street offers parking.
Does 1944 Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1944 Houston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Houston Street have a pool?
No, 1944 Houston Street does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 1944 Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1944 Houston Street does not have units with dishwashers.

