Indianapolis, IN
1938 N. Park Ave.
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

1938 N. Park Ave.

1938 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1938 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom Near Mass Ave! - The location of this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in downtown Indianapolis can't be beat! Walking distance to local restaurants/bars and coffee shops, the Monon Trail, Martin Luther King Jr. Park provides additional green space and a swimming pool, it's only a few minutes from Mass Ave and the Bottleworks District, and nearby schools including IUPUI and the Oaks Academy! Beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and dining room; one bedroom is conveniently located on the main level with a full bath; fully fenced backyard; and a large 2 car detached garage. Washer/Dryer included. No pets. No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4804589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 N. Park Ave. have any available units?
1938 N. Park Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 N. Park Ave. have?
Some of 1938 N. Park Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 N. Park Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1938 N. Park Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 N. Park Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1938 N. Park Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1938 N. Park Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1938 N. Park Ave. offers parking.
Does 1938 N. Park Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1938 N. Park Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 N. Park Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1938 N. Park Ave. has a pool.
Does 1938 N. Park Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1938 N. Park Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 N. Park Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 N. Park Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
