1938 N. Park Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool garage

4 Bedroom Near Mass Ave! - The location of this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in downtown Indianapolis can't be beat! Walking distance to local restaurants/bars and coffee shops, the Monon Trail, Martin Luther King Jr. Park provides additional green space and a swimming pool, it's only a few minutes from Mass Ave and the Bottleworks District, and nearby schools including IUPUI and the Oaks Academy! Beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and dining room; one bedroom is conveniently located on the main level with a full bath; fully fenced backyard; and a large 2 car detached garage. Washer/Dryer included. No pets. No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4804589)