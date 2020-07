Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Madison Walk is a Hidden Treasure conveniently located on the south side of Indianapolis just minutes from I65 and downtown Indy. Three bedrooms, two full baths, open concept living. These homes are all electric. Two-car insulated garage. Relax on your 10x12 patio off the dining room. Lawn maintenance included.