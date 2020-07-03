1928 North Parker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

TEXT DAN: 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com for details!! Completely updated duplex right by BROOKSIDE PARK. Close to the highway, Mass Ave, Downtown. Walking distance to The Oaks Academy Brookside. Spacious 2 bed/ 1 bath with lots of character! Large fenced in backyard!



Tenant pays gas/electric. $30 water/ sewer fee.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.