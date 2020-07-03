All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:58 AM

1928 North Parker Avenue

1928 North Parker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1928 North Parker Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
TEXT DAN: 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com for details!! Completely updated duplex right by BROOKSIDE PARK. Close to the highway, Mass Ave, Downtown. Walking distance to The Oaks Academy Brookside. Spacious 2 bed/ 1 bath with lots of character! Large fenced in backyard!

Tenant pays gas/electric. $30 water/ sewer fee.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 North Parker Avenue have any available units?
1928 North Parker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1928 North Parker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1928 North Parker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 North Parker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 North Parker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1928 North Parker Avenue offer parking?
No, 1928 North Parker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1928 North Parker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 North Parker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 North Parker Avenue have a pool?
No, 1928 North Parker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1928 North Parker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1928 North Parker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 North Parker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 North Parker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1928 North Parker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1928 North Parker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

