in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven

Cute clean bungalow in well established neighborhood. This home has 2 bedrooms plus a dining and living room. The home boasts hard wood floors through out with ceramic tile in the dining and bath. The appliances are in place for the tenant to use. There is a one car detached garage. Full dry basement with washer and dryer. Decent sized back yard buts up to alley. Home and garage have newer roofs. The home has a newer furnace and air for optimal heating and cooling. New sidewalks plus street lights. On and off street parking.