Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Prime location across from Willard Park and Aquatic Center, a block from the cultural trail and just a short bike ride to downtown Indy. Spacious 2 story 3-bedroom with newly remodeled bathroom, washer and dryer and unfinished basement for storage. 12-month lease required. Available for immediate occupancy. Applications required at mysmartmove.com. $1,000 security deposit required at lease signing.