All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1920 B N. Park Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1920 B N. Park Ave.
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

1920 B N. Park Ave.

1920 B N Park Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1920 B N Park Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand New 1 Bedroom Near Mass Ave! - New construction in downtown Indy! Be the first to live in this property. The location is amazing: walking distance to local restaurants/bars and coffee shops, the Monon Trail, nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Park provides additional green space and a swimming pool, and only a few minutes from Mass Ave and the Bottleworks District! This apartment will give you your own, attached garage for parking. It features a new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit, a spacious living room, large bathroom with a fantastic tile shower, and washer/dryer included. It is hard to find a new construction rental that is in such a convenient location! No pets. No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/ .

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4764459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 B N. Park Ave. have any available units?
1920 B N. Park Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 B N. Park Ave. have?
Some of 1920 B N. Park Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 B N. Park Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1920 B N. Park Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 B N. Park Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1920 B N. Park Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1920 B N. Park Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1920 B N. Park Ave. offers parking.
Does 1920 B N. Park Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 B N. Park Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 B N. Park Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1920 B N. Park Ave. has a pool.
Does 1920 B N. Park Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1920 B N. Park Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 B N. Park Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 B N. Park Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College