1920 B N. Park Ave.

Brand New 1 Bedroom Near Mass Ave! - New construction in downtown Indy! Be the first to live in this property. The location is amazing: walking distance to local restaurants/bars and coffee shops, the Monon Trail, nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Park provides additional green space and a swimming pool, and only a few minutes from Mass Ave and the Bottleworks District! This apartment will give you your own, attached garage for parking. It features a new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit, a spacious living room, large bathroom with a fantastic tile shower, and washer/dryer included. It is hard to find a new construction rental that is in such a convenient location! No pets. No smoking.
Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/ .
No Pets Allowed
