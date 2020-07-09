1917 S Grant Avenue

Amenities

Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home just minutes to Downtown Indy is move in ready! - A MUST SEE! Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home just minutes to Downtown Indy. Exceptional open living area with tons of natural light. Brand new LVP flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. The refrigerator, gas stove/oven and dishwasher are included. Full size washer and dryer hookups available. All 3 bedrooms are very spacious with lots of closet space. Bathroom offers tub/shower combo. 2 car detached garage and off-street parking. HUGE private backyard. Tenant pays all utilities. Do not miss this one, schedule your tour today!!



No Pets Allowed



