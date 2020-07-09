All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

1917 S Grant Avenue

1917 South Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1917 South Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home just minutes to Downtown Indy is move in ready! - A MUST SEE! Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home just minutes to Downtown Indy. Exceptional open living area with tons of natural light. Brand new LVP flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. The refrigerator, gas stove/oven and dishwasher are included. Full size washer and dryer hookups available. All 3 bedrooms are very spacious with lots of closet space. Bathroom offers tub/shower combo. 2 car detached garage and off-street parking. HUGE private backyard. Tenant pays all utilities. Do not miss this one, schedule your tour today!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5776985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 S Grant Avenue have any available units?
1917 S Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 S Grant Avenue have?
Some of 1917 S Grant Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 S Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1917 S Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 S Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1917 S Grant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1917 S Grant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1917 S Grant Avenue offers parking.
Does 1917 S Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 S Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 S Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 1917 S Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1917 S Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1917 S Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 S Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1917 S Grant Avenue has units with dishwashers.

