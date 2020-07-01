All apartments in Indianapolis
1913 E 67th Street
1913 E 67th Street

1913 East 67th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1913 East 67th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ravenswood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming 2 bed, 1 bath cottage close to Broad Ripple and Keystone at the Crossing is move in ready! - Charming 2 bed, 1 bath cottage is move in ready! Exceptional open living area with tons of natural light. Beautiful kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave. Updated bathroom with tub/shower combo. New flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout. Washer and dryer included. Enjoy spring, summer, and fall mornings with a cup of coffee on the front screened-in patio. The private backyard gives ample room for summer cookouts with friends and family. Off-street parking. Tenant pays all utilities. Located close to shopping and dining in Broad Ripple, Keystone at the Crossing, and just a short drive to downtown. Do not miss this one, schedule your tour today!!

(RLNE5638559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 E 67th Street have any available units?
1913 E 67th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 E 67th Street have?
Some of 1913 E 67th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 E 67th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1913 E 67th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 E 67th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 E 67th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1913 E 67th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1913 E 67th Street offers parking.
Does 1913 E 67th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1913 E 67th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 E 67th Street have a pool?
No, 1913 E 67th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1913 E 67th Street have accessible units?
No, 1913 E 67th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 E 67th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 E 67th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

