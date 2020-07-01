1913 E 67th Street

Amenities

Charming 2 bed, 1 bath cottage close to Broad Ripple and Keystone at the Crossing is move in ready! - Charming 2 bed, 1 bath cottage is move in ready! Exceptional open living area with tons of natural light. Beautiful kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave. Updated bathroom with tub/shower combo. New flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout. Washer and dryer included. Enjoy spring, summer, and fall mornings with a cup of coffee on the front screened-in patio. The private backyard gives ample room for summer cookouts with friends and family. Off-street parking. Tenant pays all utilities. Located close to shopping and dining in Broad Ripple, Keystone at the Crossing, and just a short drive to downtown. Do not miss this one, schedule your tour today!!



(RLNE5638559)