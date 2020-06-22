All apartments in Indianapolis
1843 Dogwood Lake Way
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1843 Dogwood Lake Way

1843 Dogwood Lake Way · No Longer Available
Location

1843 Dogwood Lake Way, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 Dogwood Lake Way have any available units?
1843 Dogwood Lake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1843 Dogwood Lake Way currently offering any rent specials?
1843 Dogwood Lake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 Dogwood Lake Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1843 Dogwood Lake Way is pet friendly.
Does 1843 Dogwood Lake Way offer parking?
No, 1843 Dogwood Lake Way does not offer parking.
Does 1843 Dogwood Lake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 Dogwood Lake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 Dogwood Lake Way have a pool?
No, 1843 Dogwood Lake Way does not have a pool.
Does 1843 Dogwood Lake Way have accessible units?
No, 1843 Dogwood Lake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 Dogwood Lake Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1843 Dogwood Lake Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1843 Dogwood Lake Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1843 Dogwood Lake Way does not have units with air conditioning.
