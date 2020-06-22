1827 North Franklin Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Warren Township schools. Close to 465 and Shadeland Ave. Master bedroom with full bath. Kitchen has beautiful white appliances. Large garage with a small work area and garage door opener. Nice size yard and deck. This home is not going to be available long. You do not want to miss out on this beautiful home!