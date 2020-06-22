All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1827 North Franklin Road

1827 North Franklin Road · No Longer Available
Location

1827 North Franklin Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Warren Township schools. Close to 465 and Shadeland Ave. Master bedroom with full bath. Kitchen has beautiful white appliances. Large garage with a small work area and garage door opener. Nice size yard and deck. This home is not going to be available long. You do not want to miss out on this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 North Franklin Road have any available units?
1827 North Franklin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 North Franklin Road have?
Some of 1827 North Franklin Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 North Franklin Road currently offering any rent specials?
1827 North Franklin Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 North Franklin Road pet-friendly?
No, 1827 North Franklin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1827 North Franklin Road offer parking?
Yes, 1827 North Franklin Road does offer parking.
Does 1827 North Franklin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 North Franklin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 North Franklin Road have a pool?
No, 1827 North Franklin Road does not have a pool.
Does 1827 North Franklin Road have accessible units?
No, 1827 North Franklin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 North Franklin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 North Franklin Road has units with dishwashers.
