Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Warren Township schools. Close to 465 and Shadeland Ave. Master bedroom with full bath. Kitchen has beautiful white appliances. Large garage with a small work area and garage door opener. Nice size yard and deck. This home is not going to be available long. You do not want to miss out on this beautiful home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1827 North Franklin Road have any available units?
1827 North Franklin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.