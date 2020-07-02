1824 Salem Square

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



Located just minutes away from the University of Indianapolis, shopping, restaurants and highway access, this property is a must see! This property includes an eat-in kitchen with nice counters and painted cabinets. Enjoy the covered front patio, enclosed back porch, fenced back yard with a deck and storage shed. Home also has a large 2-car attached garage. Come see this charming ranch in Perry Township! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



