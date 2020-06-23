All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

1822 Lexington Ave

1822 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1822 Lexington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 3 bdrm / 3 bath in Founatain Square - Great area for working professional(s), starter home for family, or living with friends. This beautifully renovated home welcomes you to wonderful open concept living with plenty of natural lighting. The living room, kitchen and dining room flow for great entertaining. The new kitchen has large stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances & tons of storage. This home has 2 master bedrooms each with its own separate spacious bathroom. No detail was left out. Two car garage is in the back with plenty of street parking. Fenced backyard. This home is close to downtown Indianapolis! For more information or viewing contact Tyler at (317) 258-7352 or visit our website, partnered-property-management.com
Deposit $1000 & $1750 monthly rent.

(RLNE5428966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Lexington Ave have any available units?
1822 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 Lexington Ave have?
Some of 1822 Lexington Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Lexington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 Lexington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1822 Lexington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1822 Lexington Ave offers parking.
Does 1822 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 1822 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1822 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

