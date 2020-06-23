1822 Lexington Ave

Amenities

Stunning 3 bdrm / 3 bath in Founatain Square - Great area for working professional(s), starter home for family, or living with friends. This beautifully renovated home welcomes you to wonderful open concept living with plenty of natural lighting. The living room, kitchen and dining room flow for great entertaining. The new kitchen has large stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances & tons of storage. This home has 2 master bedrooms each with its own separate spacious bathroom. No detail was left out. Two car garage is in the back with plenty of street parking. Fenced backyard. This home is close to downtown Indianapolis! For more information or viewing contact Tyler at (317) 258-7352 or visit our website, partnered-property-management.com

Deposit $1000 & $1750 monthly rent.



(RLNE5428966)