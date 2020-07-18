All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

1815 N Holmes Ave

1815 North Holmes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1815 North Holmes Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath Bungalow on westside of Indianapolis. - 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick home in Indianapolis! Eat-in Kitchen, finished full basement, updated flooring and paint and a 1.5 car garage.

Application approval REQUIRED before a showing will be schedule to view the home.
Occupants ages 18 and older must apply.

Requirements:
Security Deposit Equals to one months rent
*Income: Income MUST Be 3X the Monthly Rent
*Evictions Filed Less Than 1 yr:* Not Accepted
*Evictions Filed Greater Than 1 yr:* Case-By-Case
*Felony Convictions:* Case-By-Case
*Current paystub & prior year's W-2's or tax return required at application.
*Due to the current economic conditions, it may be necessary to request 2 months of rental payments at the time of lease signing
*Renter's Insurance Required
*Pet accepted with $250 Pet Fee per pet. There are breed restrictions. Call for more information.

*Non-Refundable Application Fee:* $35 per occupant ages 18 and up

*UPON APPROVAL*, a leasing agent will be in touch with you to schedule a showing. We cannot schedule a showing of any of our properties until you have gone through the application process. We only show our properties to approved applicants.

Once approved we are happy to show you any additional available homes you would like to see.

The property will remain listed for rent until we receive a Home Reservation Agreement from an approved applicant.

Please feel free to ask any questions you may have prior to applying.

Bedroom 1- 9x14
Bedroom 2- 9x10
Bedroom 3- 11x28
Basement 10x13
Living Room 16x12

(RLNE5906198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 N Holmes Ave have any available units?
1815 N Holmes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1815 N Holmes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1815 N Holmes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 N Holmes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1815 N Holmes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1815 N Holmes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1815 N Holmes Ave offers parking.
Does 1815 N Holmes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 N Holmes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 N Holmes Ave have a pool?
No, 1815 N Holmes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1815 N Holmes Ave have accessible units?
No, 1815 N Holmes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 N Holmes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 N Holmes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 N Holmes Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 N Holmes Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
