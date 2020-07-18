1815 N Holmes Ave

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath Bungalow on westside of Indianapolis. - 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick home in Indianapolis! Eat-in Kitchen, finished full basement, updated flooring and paint and a 1.5 car garage.



Application approval REQUIRED before a showing will be schedule to view the home.

Occupants ages 18 and older must apply.



Requirements:

Security Deposit Equals to one months rent

*Income: Income MUST Be 3X the Monthly Rent

*Evictions Filed Less Than 1 yr:* Not Accepted

*Evictions Filed Greater Than 1 yr:* Case-By-Case

*Felony Convictions:* Case-By-Case

*Current paystub & prior year's W-2's or tax return required at application.

*Due to the current economic conditions, it may be necessary to request 2 months of rental payments at the time of lease signing

*Renter's Insurance Required

*Pet accepted with $250 Pet Fee per pet. There are breed restrictions. Call for more information.



*Non-Refundable Application Fee:* $35 per occupant ages 18 and up



*UPON APPROVAL*, a leasing agent will be in touch with you to schedule a showing. We cannot schedule a showing of any of our properties until you have gone through the application process. We only show our properties to approved applicants.



Once approved we are happy to show you any additional available homes you would like to see.



The property will remain listed for rent until we receive a Home Reservation Agreement from an approved applicant.



Please feel free to ask any questions you may have prior to applying.



Bedroom 1- 9x14

Bedroom 2- 9x10

Bedroom 3- 11x28

Basement 10x13

Living Room 16x12



(RLNE5906198)