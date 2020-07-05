All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:56 PM

1815 Keystone Lakes Drive

1815 Keystone Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Keystone Lakes Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Welcome Home! Beautifully remodeled tri-level home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths on a private lot. Exceptional open living area with tons of natural light and beautiful wood burning fireplace. Separate dining area is a great place for entertaining. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen offers brand new cabinets with hardware, new countertops and appliances are included: refrigerator and electric range. This home offers new flooring, fresh paint, newly renovated bathrooms, full size washer and dryer hookups, en suite bathroom, large walk in closets, and so much more! Large backyard is perfect for entertaining. Finished lower level gives you plenty of flexibility for another living space, play room, den, theater room, etc. 1 car attached garage. Pet friendly. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, University of Indianapolis and Interstates. Just Minutes to Downtown-Quick walk to Garfield Park! This one won't last!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Keystone Lakes Drive have any available units?
1815 Keystone Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Keystone Lakes Drive have?
Some of 1815 Keystone Lakes Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Keystone Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Keystone Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Keystone Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Keystone Lakes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Keystone Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Keystone Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 1815 Keystone Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Keystone Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Keystone Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 1815 Keystone Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Keystone Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 1815 Keystone Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Keystone Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Keystone Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

