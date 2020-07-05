1815 Keystone Lakes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Welcome Home! Beautifully remodeled tri-level home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths on a private lot. Exceptional open living area with tons of natural light and beautiful wood burning fireplace. Separate dining area is a great place for entertaining. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen offers brand new cabinets with hardware, new countertops and appliances are included: refrigerator and electric range. This home offers new flooring, fresh paint, newly renovated bathrooms, full size washer and dryer hookups, en suite bathroom, large walk in closets, and so much more! Large backyard is perfect for entertaining. Finished lower level gives you plenty of flexibility for another living space, play room, den, theater room, etc. 1 car attached garage. Pet friendly. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, University of Indianapolis and Interstates. Just Minutes to Downtown-Quick walk to Garfield Park! This one won't last!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.