Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

1814 S Talbott St. Available 07/07/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 bath with bonus loft! - This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home boasts spacious living areas including a bonus loft, a large eat in kitchen, ample storage through out, washer dryer hook ups, and is just minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Located on the southside close to historic garfield park, as well as local shops, bus line transportation, employment opportunities, and more! This sunny home also has fully fenced front and back yards, established garden beds and a covered front porch, perfect for the summer days ahead!



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 or older



We do not accept section 8, evictions or felonies.



Rental Terms: Rent: $700.00

Security Deposit: $700.00 Required upon application approval.



Additional Deposit and fees for pets. **non-refundable

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds



