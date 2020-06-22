All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1814 S Talbott St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1814 S Talbott St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1814 S Talbott St.

1814 South Talbott Street · (317) 268-8331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1814 South Talbott Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1814 S Talbott St. · Avail. Jul 7

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1146 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
1814 S Talbott St. Available 07/07/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 bath with bonus loft! - This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home boasts spacious living areas including a bonus loft, a large eat in kitchen, ample storage through out, washer dryer hook ups, and is just minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Located on the southside close to historic garfield park, as well as local shops, bus line transportation, employment opportunities, and more! This sunny home also has fully fenced front and back yards, established garden beds and a covered front porch, perfect for the summer days ahead!

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 or older

We do not accept section 8, evictions or felonies.

Rental Terms: Rent: $700.00
Security Deposit: $700.00 Required upon application approval.

Additional Deposit and fees for pets. **non-refundable
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

(RLNE5854938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 S Talbott St. have any available units?
1814 S Talbott St. has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1814 S Talbott St. currently offering any rent specials?
1814 S Talbott St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 S Talbott St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1814 S Talbott St. is pet friendly.
Does 1814 S Talbott St. offer parking?
No, 1814 S Talbott St. does not offer parking.
Does 1814 S Talbott St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 S Talbott St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 S Talbott St. have a pool?
No, 1814 S Talbott St. does not have a pool.
Does 1814 S Talbott St. have accessible units?
No, 1814 S Talbott St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 S Talbott St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 S Talbott St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1814 S Talbott St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1814 S Talbott St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1814 S Talbott St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity