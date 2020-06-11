All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1811 King Ave

1811 King Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1811 King Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Family home near downtown - Property Id: 91654

2 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Home That Has been newly remodeled. It Features: - Hardwood Floors, - 1 Car Detached Garage. -Huge Basement -Ceramic floors -spacious yard 'carpet in all rooms -new installed air conditioner Everything in this home has been remodeled (from roofing to floors to kitchen to garage) This cute little home will be the perfect home for a single family. If you are interested in viewing the house , please call today !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91654
Property Id 91654

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4585398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 King Ave have any available units?
1811 King Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 King Ave have?
Some of 1811 King Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 King Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1811 King Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 King Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1811 King Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1811 King Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1811 King Ave does offer parking.
Does 1811 King Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 King Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 King Ave have a pool?
No, 1811 King Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1811 King Ave have accessible units?
No, 1811 King Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 King Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 King Ave has units with dishwashers.
