1806 Lexington Ave

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom Home Near Fountain Square - Come check out this 3 bedroom home located near Fountain Square. This home boasts a lovely front porch, updated kitchen with new appliances, an updated bathroom, new flooring, and a fenced in backyard. You won't want to miss it! The garage structure on the property is not included in this rental offer. The garage may be converted to a carriage house and rented out to a separate tenant in the future. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5653855)