Beautifully remodeled two story 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home. This home has brand new carpet and paint throughout. New appliances. There is a large living room for entertaining, Washer & Dryer hook up, and a large yard. Appliances Included: Stove , Refrigerator Make this your home today! Schedule a showing by calling/texting 317-794-2064



PMI Midwest

7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States

Phone: +1 317-795-0278



Tenant is responsible for all utilities