Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:54 AM

1701 Woodlawn Avenue

1701 Woodlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Woodlawn Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fountain Square Home!!! This historic home has been completely restored. The large porch will be a great place to start each morning with a cup of coffee. You enter into the spacious living room with tall ceilings. You'll notice the charm of arched entryways and glass-topped door frames. The original hardwood floors shine and flow throughout each room. It features large windows that allow in tons of natural light. The kitchen has been updated and includes tons of new cabinets, butcher block countertops, and will be furnished with appliances. With 2 bedrooms and one bath, you will ample space for relaxing. This unit includes a garage.

Application - $50/Adult Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2188148742

To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1695894?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Woodlawn Avenue have any available units?
1701 Woodlawn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Woodlawn Avenue have?
Some of 1701 Woodlawn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Woodlawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Woodlawn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Woodlawn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Woodlawn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Woodlawn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Woodlawn Avenue offers parking.
Does 1701 Woodlawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Woodlawn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Woodlawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 1701 Woodlawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Woodlawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1701 Woodlawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Woodlawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Woodlawn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

