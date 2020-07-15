All apartments in Indianapolis
1647 Arley Drive
1647 Arley Drive

1647 Arley Drive · (317) 793-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1647 Arley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful tri-level 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is a must see! It has a beautiful updated bathroom with a modern new mirror and bath vanity, has a decorative accent fireplace, a 2 car attached garage, plenty of closet space throughout, a large fenced backyard with a spacious attached deck...too many features to list! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 Arley Drive have any available units?
1647 Arley Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 Arley Drive have?
Some of 1647 Arley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 Arley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1647 Arley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 Arley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1647 Arley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1647 Arley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1647 Arley Drive offers parking.
Does 1647 Arley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 Arley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 Arley Drive have a pool?
No, 1647 Arley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1647 Arley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1647 Arley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 Arley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 Arley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
