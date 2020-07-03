All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1613 E 44th ST

1613 East 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1613 East 44th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6ed840b014 ---- This 2-story, 4 br, 1 bath home has just been full updated with new flooring, painted throughout, updated kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances. Full basement has washer/dryer hookups and lots of room for storage. Nice back yard and shared driveway on the left of the house. (Not Section 8) Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 E 44th ST have any available units?
1613 E 44th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 E 44th ST have?
Some of 1613 E 44th ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 E 44th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1613 E 44th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 E 44th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 E 44th ST is pet friendly.
Does 1613 E 44th ST offer parking?
No, 1613 E 44th ST does not offer parking.
Does 1613 E 44th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 E 44th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 E 44th ST have a pool?
No, 1613 E 44th ST does not have a pool.
Does 1613 E 44th ST have accessible units?
No, 1613 E 44th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 E 44th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 E 44th ST does not have units with dishwashers.

