All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1540 Pleasant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1540 Pleasant Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

1540 Pleasant Street

1540 Pleasant St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fountain Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1540 Pleasant St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Newly constructed modern home! Located in the heart of Fountain Square, tenants can easily enjoy the entertainment Fountain Square offers, or entertain at home. Large kitchen and dining room area opens up to the front porch. This would be a great home for multiple roommates. Second-floor includes spacious master suite, two large bedrooms connected by Jack & Jill bath, and laundry. Large private fenced-in backyard with a garage. This is a must-see property!

Email Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Pleasant Street have any available units?
1540 Pleasant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 Pleasant Street have?
Some of 1540 Pleasant Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Pleasant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
No, 1540 Pleasant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1540 Pleasant Street offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Pleasant Street offers parking.
Does 1540 Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Pleasant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Pleasant Street have a pool?
No, 1540 Pleasant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 1540 Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 Pleasant Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College