1540 Pleasant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Newly constructed modern home! Located in the heart of Fountain Square, tenants can easily enjoy the entertainment Fountain Square offers, or entertain at home. Large kitchen and dining room area opens up to the front porch. This would be a great home for multiple roommates. Second-floor includes spacious master suite, two large bedrooms connected by Jack & Jill bath, and laundry. Large private fenced-in backyard with a garage. This is a must-see property!



Email Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent.