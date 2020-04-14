Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1529 Dawson Street
1529 Dawson Street
1529 Dawson Street
·
1529 Dawson Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath house with beautiful floors and a large backyard perfect for end of summer bonfires with you and your friends!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1529 Dawson Street have any available units?
1529 Dawson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1529 Dawson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Dawson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Dawson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Dawson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1529 Dawson Street offer parking?
No, 1529 Dawson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Dawson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Dawson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Dawson Street have a pool?
No, 1529 Dawson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Dawson Street have accessible units?
No, 1529 Dawson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Dawson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Dawson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 Dawson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 Dawson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
