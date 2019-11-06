1517 North Chester Avenue

Amenities
Clean 1 bedroom/1 bath
Gas, Water, and Electric are included in rent.
1/2 of garage, isolated from other half, included.
Central heat but no central air. Window units allowed
Well maintained, with updated windows, kitchen and bath.
New floors and fresh paint throughout
Basement good for storage
Pets okay. Dogs must be under 25 pounds; no German Shepherds, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, or Chows. Additional fees and restrictions may apply.
Must be able to make rent payments online via ACH transfer or credit/debit card.
WE DO NOT RENT TO SMOKERS.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1517-n-chester-ave-indianapolis-in-46201-usa/f2f37879-75d7-49fc-82ae-7735e4f04d26
(RLNE5800763)