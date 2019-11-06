1517 North Chester Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated some paid utils internet access range oven

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Clean 1 bedroom/1 bath

Gas, Water, and Electric are included in rent.

1/2 of garage, isolated from other half, included.

Central heat but no central air. Window units allowed

Well maintained, with updated windows, kitchen and bath.

New floors and fresh paint throughout

Basement good for storage



Pets okay. Dogs must be under 25 pounds; no German Shepherds, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, or Chows. Additional fees and restrictions may apply.



Must be able to make rent payments online via ACH transfer or credit/debit card.



WE DO NOT RENT TO SMOKERS.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1517-n-chester-ave-indianapolis-in-46201-usa/f2f37879-75d7-49fc-82ae-7735e4f04d26



(RLNE5800763)