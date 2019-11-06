All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1517 North Chester Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1517 North Chester Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1517 North Chester Avenue

1517 North Chester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1517 North Chester Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Clean 1 bedroom/1 bath
Gas, Water, and Electric are included in rent.
1/2 of garage, isolated from other half, included.
Central heat but no central air. Window units allowed
Well maintained, with updated windows, kitchen and bath.
New floors and fresh paint throughout
Basement good for storage

Pets okay. Dogs must be under 25 pounds; no German Shepherds, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, or Chows. Additional fees and restrictions may apply.

Must be able to make rent payments online via ACH transfer or credit/debit card.

WE DO NOT RENT TO SMOKERS.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1517-n-chester-ave-indianapolis-in-46201-usa/f2f37879-75d7-49fc-82ae-7735e4f04d26

(RLNE5800763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 North Chester Avenue have any available units?
1517 North Chester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 North Chester Avenue have?
Some of 1517 North Chester Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 North Chester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1517 North Chester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 North Chester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1517 North Chester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1517 North Chester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1517 North Chester Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1517 North Chester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 North Chester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 North Chester Avenue have a pool?
No, 1517 North Chester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1517 North Chester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1517 North Chester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 North Chester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 North Chester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College