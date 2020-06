Amenities

garage recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This amazing home has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a detached 2 car garage that is perfect for this time of the year. You will love the cleanliness of the home, the upgrades and the renovations the owner has made. Feel right at home in this cozy atmosphere. The stove and the range will be placed at the time of the rental.