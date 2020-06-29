1451 North Delaware Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Old Northside Home Available!!! This charming apartment is located in highly sought after Old Northside. You'll be within a 5-minute walk to the Talbot Street Art Fair, 2-minute bike ride to Tinker Street and a 5-minute walk to Foundry Provisions. Everything you need is located in this neighborhood! The home is absolutely gorgeous and has been renovated to highlight its architectural design. You'll be proud to call this place home. The space features 3 bedrooms and 1 luxurious bathroom. The living space offers tons of natural light between the floor to ceiling bookshelf. You truly have to see this place in order to believe it! Schedule a tour now!



Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2196209678



To view, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1179110?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.