Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:29 AM

1451 North Delaware Street

1451 North Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

1451 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Old Northside Home Available!!! This charming apartment is located in highly sought after Old Northside. You'll be within a 5-minute walk to the Talbot Street Art Fair, 2-minute bike ride to Tinker Street and a 5-minute walk to Foundry Provisions. Everything you need is located in this neighborhood! The home is absolutely gorgeous and has been renovated to highlight its architectural design. You'll be proud to call this place home. The space features 3 bedrooms and 1 luxurious bathroom. The living space offers tons of natural light between the floor to ceiling bookshelf. You truly have to see this place in order to believe it! Schedule a tour now!

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2196209678

To view, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1179110?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 North Delaware Street have any available units?
1451 North Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1451 North Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
1451 North Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 North Delaware Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1451 North Delaware Street is pet friendly.
Does 1451 North Delaware Street offer parking?
No, 1451 North Delaware Street does not offer parking.
Does 1451 North Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 North Delaware Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 North Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 1451 North Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 1451 North Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 1451 North Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 North Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1451 North Delaware Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1451 North Delaware Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1451 North Delaware Street does not have units with air conditioning.
