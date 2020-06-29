1444 Mitthoeffer Road

Amenities

** Special -Receive a FREE 1 months rent with a move in date by 4/15/20 and 2 year lease ! Free 1 months rent credited on the 2nd full month.



Great ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, 1 bedroom has built in book shelves, bonus storage area with counter. Tucked off the street for privacy, plenty of parking, large back yard with 2 sheds!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.