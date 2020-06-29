All apartments in Indianapolis
1444 Mitthoeffer Road
1444 Mitthoeffer Road

1444 North Mitthoeffer Road · No Longer Available
Location

1444 North Mitthoeffer Road, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
** Special -Receive a FREE 1 months rent with a move in date by 4/15/20 and 2 year lease ! Free 1 months rent credited on the 2nd full month.

Great ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, 1 bedroom has built in book shelves, bonus storage area with counter. Tucked off the street for privacy, plenty of parking, large back yard with 2 sheds!

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 Mitthoeffer Road have any available units?
1444 Mitthoeffer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1444 Mitthoeffer Road currently offering any rent specials?
1444 Mitthoeffer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 Mitthoeffer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 Mitthoeffer Road is pet friendly.
Does 1444 Mitthoeffer Road offer parking?
Yes, 1444 Mitthoeffer Road offers parking.
Does 1444 Mitthoeffer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 Mitthoeffer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 Mitthoeffer Road have a pool?
No, 1444 Mitthoeffer Road does not have a pool.
Does 1444 Mitthoeffer Road have accessible units?
No, 1444 Mitthoeffer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 Mitthoeffer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 Mitthoeffer Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1444 Mitthoeffer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1444 Mitthoeffer Road does not have units with air conditioning.

