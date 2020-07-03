All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1441 East 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1441 East 11th Street
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:25 AM

1441 East 11th Street

1441 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1441 East 11th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just Steps Away From Mass Ave, 8th Day Distillery, and The New Botteworks District Development. Enjoy This Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath Home With New Floors Throughout! Updated Kitchen Has New Fixtures, New Hardware, Painted Cabinets, And Newer Appliances. The Location Is Incredible! With Recent and Still-To-Come Development, This Home Is A Must See For Anyone Who Loves Downtown Living!

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT 815-622-5383 and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 East 11th Street have any available units?
1441 East 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1441 East 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1441 East 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 East 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1441 East 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1441 East 11th Street offer parking?
No, 1441 East 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1441 East 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 East 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 East 11th Street have a pool?
No, 1441 East 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1441 East 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 1441 East 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 East 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 East 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 East 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 East 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College