1441 East 11th Street

Just Steps Away From Mass Ave, 8th Day Distillery, and The New Botteworks District Development. Enjoy This Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath Home With New Floors Throughout! Updated Kitchen Has New Fixtures, New Hardware, Painted Cabinets, And Newer Appliances. The Location Is Incredible! With Recent and Still-To-Come Development, This Home Is A Must See For Anyone Who Loves Downtown Living!



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT 815-622-5383 and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!