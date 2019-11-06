1433 Charles St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc4fbc00b6 ---- *1st Month move in SPECIAL* 199.99 with approved application! *$1050.00 Deposit* Deal will not last long! Beautiful home just minutes from downtown Indy. House has been recently renovated and is ready to go! This home boasts quite a bit of storage as well as a fenced in backyard! *This is a pet friendly home with a non-refundable deposit of $250 and $25/month pet rent. *Applicants are required to earn 3x the monthly rent and have no previous eviction or felonies within the last 5 years. All persons over the age of 18 are subject to a background and credit check.