Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:01 PM

1429 East New York Street

1429 East New York Street · (317) 842-6780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1429 East New York Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1683 sqft

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This lovely and warm 2 story duplex is Move-In Ready. Like new with New Paint inside, New Flooring in the home, and boasting a modern kitchen and bathroom you will be so happy to live here. A great location with easy access to all stores. schools and shopping make this the perfect home for you and your family. 2 Large bedrooms Plus a Bonus room, and a large bathroom, don't miss out on this home. Call today to schedule a time to see it. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 East New York Street have any available units?
1429 East New York Street has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1429 East New York Street currently offering any rent specials?
1429 East New York Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 East New York Street pet-friendly?
No, 1429 East New York Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1429 East New York Street offer parking?
No, 1429 East New York Street does not offer parking.
Does 1429 East New York Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 East New York Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 East New York Street have a pool?
No, 1429 East New York Street does not have a pool.
Does 1429 East New York Street have accessible units?
No, 1429 East New York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 East New York Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 East New York Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 East New York Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 East New York Street does not have units with air conditioning.
