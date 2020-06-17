1429 East New York Street

Amenities

range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

This lovely and warm 2 story duplex is Move-In Ready. Like new with New Paint inside, New Flooring in the home, and boasting a modern kitchen and bathroom you will be so happy to live here. A great location with easy access to all stores. schools and shopping make this the perfect home for you and your family. 2 Large bedrooms Plus a Bonus room, and a large bathroom, don't miss out on this home. Call today to schedule a time to see it. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.