Great rental in the heart of BroadRipple! This 1 bedroom, 1 Full bath brick ranch is perfect for the busy professional. Efficient galley style kitchen, Separate Dining room and Family Room with wood burning fireplace. Detached, finished garage with garage door opener, more storage available in the dry basement. Comes with washer/dryer. Landlord takes care of water, sewer and lawn care. Easy, convenient living! No pets and no smoking. Credit application required, $25 application fee.