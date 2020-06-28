All apartments in Indianapolis
1419 N Olney St
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:35 AM

1419 N Olney St

1419 North Olney Street · No Longer Available
Location

1419 North Olney Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman & 10th

Duplex home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Other Features: "Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex unit next to a well kept vacant lot for added privacy. This Pet-Friendly Home comes with quality hardwood floors in the living areas while maintaining a cozy carpeting arrangement for the upstairs bedrooms. 1 Car Detached Garage For Parking Or Storage. Central heat, Electric Oven, And Refrigerator Included. Washer And Dryer Hookups Ready For Your Own Units. Water is included in the monthly rental."

APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: Tenant pays all utilities Except Water
**owner pays for water**

SECTION 8 - NO

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

