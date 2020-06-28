1419 N Olney St

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman & 10th
Duplex home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Other Features: "Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex unit next to a well kept vacant lot for added privacy. This Pet-Friendly Home comes with quality hardwood floors in the living areas while maintaining a cozy carpeting arrangement for the upstairs bedrooms. 1 Car Detached Garage For Parking Or Storage. Central heat, Electric Oven, And Refrigerator Included. Washer And Dryer Hookups Ready For Your Own Units. Water is included in the monthly rental."
APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: NO
LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021
PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES: All Electric
Tenant Pays: Tenant pays all utilities Except Water
**owner pays for water**
SECTION 8 - NO