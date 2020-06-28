1419 N Olney St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman & 10th



Duplex home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom



Other Features: "Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex unit next to a well kept vacant lot for added privacy. This Pet-Friendly Home comes with quality hardwood floors in the living areas while maintaining a cozy carpeting arrangement for the upstairs bedrooms. 1 Car Detached Garage For Parking Or Storage. Central heat, Electric Oven, And Refrigerator Included. Washer And Dryer Hookups Ready For Your Own Units. Water is included in the monthly rental."



APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator



CENTRAL AIR: NO



LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021



PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY



UTILITIES: All Electric



Tenant Pays: Tenant pays all utilities Except Water

**owner pays for water**



SECTION 8 - NO