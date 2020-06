Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage elevator ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Location, location location! In the heart of downtown Indy! Walk everywhere! Close to Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium, shopping, and interstate. Open concept. Beautiful appointed kitchen. 3 bedrooms. Lots of windows with wonderful view of downtown Indianapolis. Secured building with underground parking garage. This home has more square footage than most downtown apt’s available. THIS IS A MUST SEE APARTMENT. $4000/MO