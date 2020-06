Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils carpet

carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One bedroom on huge wooded lot. nice, clean and private. Unit is rent ready.

1 bedroom 1 bath on large wooded lot, newer carpet, padding, light fixtures. Quiet Clean and move in ready.

Rent is 650.00 with most utilities paid. Electric gas and water are included. Has a covered front deck. Very small dogs ONLY under 30 lbs welcome with 200.00 non refundable pet deposit. NO CATS.