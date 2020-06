Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This amazing 2 bedroom 1 bath home is like new. You must see it today. This place with all its upgrades and renovations is like a New Home. New wood flooring, New paint, fashionable bathroom vanity and kitchen fixtures make this look like a model home. Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in one of the area's finest homes.