1337 North Ewing Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A coveted rental duplex in Indianapolis! Your next home includes:



--1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

--660 square feet

--Washer/dryer hookup

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors

|Amenities: Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.