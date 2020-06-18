1337 North Ewing Street

Amenities
A coveted rental duplex in Indianapolis! Your next home includes:
--1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
--660 square feet
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Pet friendly
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.