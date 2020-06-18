All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1337 North Ewing Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1337 North Ewing Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:45 PM

1337 North Ewing Street

1337 N Ewing St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1550341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1337 N Ewing St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A coveted rental duplex in Indianapolis! Your next home includes:

--1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
--660 square feet
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors
|Amenities: Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 North Ewing Street have any available units?
1337 North Ewing Street has a unit available for $515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1337 North Ewing Street currently offering any rent specials?
1337 North Ewing Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 North Ewing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1337 North Ewing Street is pet friendly.
Does 1337 North Ewing Street offer parking?
No, 1337 North Ewing Street does not offer parking.
Does 1337 North Ewing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 North Ewing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 North Ewing Street have a pool?
No, 1337 North Ewing Street does not have a pool.
Does 1337 North Ewing Street have accessible units?
No, 1337 North Ewing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 North Ewing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1337 North Ewing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1337 North Ewing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1337 North Ewing Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1337 North Ewing Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity