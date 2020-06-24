All apartments in Indianapolis
1301 North Alabama Street
1301 North Alabama Street

1301 North Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

1301 North Alabama Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Delightful loft apt with condo quality finishes! Modern slab cabinetry in warm mocha brown tones, quartz countertops in kitchen & baths, beautiful distressed maple hardwood floors, modern tiled baths, full sized stack washer & dryer in apt. + additional storage in basement. Top floor apt with west & northern exposure. Gas heat & central air + ceiling fans! Off-street reserved parking avail. for an additional $50 / month. Pet friendly building. Garden plots avail. onsite on first come first serve basis! Located in the Historic Old Northside with great walkability to downtown & neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops & Cultural Trail. Avail. June 1, 2020. Residents LOVE the quality & ambience of our apts! You'll fall in love & want this space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 North Alabama Street have any available units?
1301 North Alabama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 North Alabama Street have?
Some of 1301 North Alabama Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 North Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
1301 North Alabama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 North Alabama Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 North Alabama Street is pet friendly.
Does 1301 North Alabama Street offer parking?
Yes, 1301 North Alabama Street offers parking.
Does 1301 North Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 North Alabama Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 North Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 1301 North Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 1301 North Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 1301 North Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 North Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 North Alabama Street has units with dishwashers.
