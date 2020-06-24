1301 North Alabama Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

Delightful loft apt with condo quality finishes! Modern slab cabinetry in warm mocha brown tones, quartz countertops in kitchen & baths, beautiful distressed maple hardwood floors, modern tiled baths, full sized stack washer & dryer in apt. + additional storage in basement. Top floor apt with west & northern exposure. Gas heat & central air + ceiling fans! Off-street reserved parking avail. for an additional $50 / month. Pet friendly building. Garden plots avail. onsite on first come first serve basis! Located in the Historic Old Northside with great walkability to downtown & neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops & Cultural Trail. Avail. June 1, 2020. Residents LOVE the quality & ambience of our apts! You'll fall in love & want this space!