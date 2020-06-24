1301 North Alabama Street

Amenities
Delightful loft apt with condo quality finishes! Modern slab cabinetry in warm mocha brown tones, quartz countertops in kitchen & baths, beautiful distressed maple hardwood floors, modern tiled baths, full sized stack washer & dryer in apt. + additional storage in basement. Top floor apt with west & northern exposure. Gas heat & central air + ceiling fans! Off-street reserved parking avail. for an additional $50 / month. Pet friendly building. Garden plots avail. onsite on first come first serve basis! Located in the Historic Old Northside with great walkability to downtown & neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops & Cultural Trail. Avail. June 1, 2020. Residents LOVE the quality & ambience of our apts! You'll fall in love & want this space!