Amenities

garage media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage media room

The Historic Charm of this 2 bedroom duplex on the east side community is what attracts tenants and owners to the Area. Dine at Jokckamo Upper Crust Pizza, the Rock-Cola Cafe, or The Famous Steer Drive In. Enjoy Ellenberger Park or the Emerson Theater. Irvington Area.Home includes a 2 car garage with lots of bonus space! Prefer no pets.

Contact us to schedule a showing.