128 S Butler Ave

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 2 Bedroom Duplex in Historic Irvington Area - Near Washington and Emerson - This home is in the desirable neighborhood of Historic Irvington. This Large 2 BEDROOM Duplex is newly rehabbed and a must see. It has a large open living and dining that is great for entertaining family and friends. The property is near Washington and Emerson and and equipped with Updated appliances. This property is 15 minutes from Vibrant Downtown Indianapolis, Circle Center Mall, Indianapolis Zoo and close to I-65. This Cozy 2 bedroom has spacious bedroom with updated flooring throughout and a bonus room. ONLY Street parking available!!



Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas, water/sewer and electrical



$100 Key deposit and $699 Deposit REQUIRED



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2597254)