Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

128 S Butler Ave

128 South Butler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

128 South Butler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 2 Bedroom Duplex in Historic Irvington Area - Near Washington and Emerson - This home is in the desirable neighborhood of Historic Irvington. This Large 2 BEDROOM Duplex is newly rehabbed and a must see. It has a large open living and dining that is great for entertaining family and friends. The property is near Washington and Emerson and and equipped with Updated appliances. This property is 15 minutes from Vibrant Downtown Indianapolis, Circle Center Mall, Indianapolis Zoo and close to I-65. This Cozy 2 bedroom has spacious bedroom with updated flooring throughout and a bonus room. ONLY Street parking available!!

Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas, water/sewer and electrical

$100 Key deposit and $699 Deposit REQUIRED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2597254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 S Butler Ave have any available units?
128 S Butler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 128 S Butler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
128 S Butler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 S Butler Ave pet-friendly?
No, 128 S Butler Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 128 S Butler Ave offer parking?
No, 128 S Butler Ave does not offer parking.
Does 128 S Butler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 S Butler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 S Butler Ave have a pool?
No, 128 S Butler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 128 S Butler Ave have accessible units?
No, 128 S Butler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 128 S Butler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 S Butler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 S Butler Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 S Butler Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
