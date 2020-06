Amenities

range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

This is a cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home. You will love the location, the space the home offers, and all the updates the owner has done to make this living space super clean and modern. There is easy access to shopping, schools, transportation, downtown and more. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.