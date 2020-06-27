1252 W 73rd St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Come and enjoy peace and quiet in this huge updated 1 bedroom apartment. Unit comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher. Huge family room with patio doors that open to your own private porch/balcony. Very large bedroom with walk-in closet that has tons hanging space and shelves. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and opens up to family room. Plenty of parking with covered parking and storage facilities available. There is also an on-site laundry room. Call 317.794.2064 to schedule a showing.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. $20 charge for water, sewer, and trash.