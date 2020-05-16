Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1242 Udell Street.
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1242 Udell Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 5
1242 Udell Street
1242 Udell Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1242 Udell Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home - This home is located on the west side of Indianapolis, on a dead end street. Perfect for a small family.
(RLNE4875713)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1242 Udell Street have any available units?
1242 Udell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1242 Udell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Udell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Udell Street pet-friendly?
No, 1242 Udell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1242 Udell Street offer parking?
No, 1242 Udell Street does not offer parking.
Does 1242 Udell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 Udell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Udell Street have a pool?
No, 1242 Udell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1242 Udell Street have accessible units?
No, 1242 Udell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Udell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 Udell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1242 Udell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1242 Udell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
