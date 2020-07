Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Affordable 2-3 bedroom bungalow with spacious fenced yard and two car detached garage. All of the flooring is new. Easy access to Emerson & I-465. Excellent Investment Opportunity as well as a perfect home for those downsizing or just getting into the market. Excellent financing available with FREE Pre-Qualification Program.