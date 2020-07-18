All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1202 Pine Mountain Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1202 Pine Mountain Way
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:33 AM

1202 Pine Mountain Way

1202 Pine Mountain Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1202 Pine Mountain Way, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home.  This home offers a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and separate great room.  Kitchen has been updated with beautiful counters and black splash, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and ceramic tile flooring.  The home also has a convenient downstairs bedroom.  Upstairs has two additional bedrooms and a master bedroom complete with a full en suite master bathroom with large closet and dual vanity.  Fenced in backyard offers a spacious deck that will be perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Pine Mountain Way have any available units?
1202 Pine Mountain Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Pine Mountain Way have?
Some of 1202 Pine Mountain Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Pine Mountain Way currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Pine Mountain Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Pine Mountain Way pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Pine Mountain Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1202 Pine Mountain Way offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Pine Mountain Way offers parking.
Does 1202 Pine Mountain Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Pine Mountain Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Pine Mountain Way have a pool?
No, 1202 Pine Mountain Way does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Pine Mountain Way have accessible units?
No, 1202 Pine Mountain Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Pine Mountain Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Pine Mountain Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Preserve at Willow Springs
2252 River Willow Place
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Springs Apartment Homes
8851 Springside Ln E
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College