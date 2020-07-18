1202 Pine Mountain Way

Amenities

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. This home offers a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and separate great room. Kitchen has been updated with beautiful counters and black splash, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and ceramic tile flooring. The home also has a convenient downstairs bedroom. Upstairs has two additional bedrooms and a master bedroom complete with a full en suite master bathroom with large closet and dual vanity. Fenced in backyard offers a spacious deck that will be perfect for entertaining!